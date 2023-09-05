David Ryan Egan, 35 of Red Wing, MN, formerly of Cannon Falls, MN peacefully passed away on September 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN surrounded by his loving family. David had an extended 6-week hospitalization for injuries sustained in a pedestrian/vehicle collision. Throughout his hospital stay, he remained in a coma with the medical staff angels at St. Mary’s doing all they could do to save his life and administer to his very severe injuries.
David was born June 16, 1988, in Northfield, MN. He grew up in Cannon Falls, MN and graduated from Cannon Falls High School in 2006. In his early youth he loved to play hockey, practicing long hours with his dad down in the shop and attending summer hockey camps with his cousin Kirk. He participated in 4-H and loved the annual Cannon Valley and Zumbrota County fairs with the chance of winning a ribbon for his entries. He loved family camping trips, scary stories around a bonfire and burnt hot dogs. He loved lazy summer days jumping on the backyard trampoline with his brother and sisters, catching elusive fireflies at night and rafting down the Cannon River with his dad, brother, and sisters on a hot summer day. He loved his grandpa John who gave him rides in a trailer pulled by the mower. He loved his mom’s BBQ chicken thighs, baked bean medley and chocolate cake. He was a high-spirited and busy youngster who loved playing outside from dawn until dusk. David loved his family and friends and was loved by them in return.
As an adult, David worked locally for three corporations: Walmart, BIC and many years with Courtesy Corporation, McDonald’s Restaurants being his last employer. In his spare time, he listened to sports talk radio, K-Fan being his favorite. He loved long discussions with his dad about the MN Vikings, Twins, Wild and Golden Gopher teams. The two best friends, father and son would often attend games together at Target Field and U.S. Bank Stadium. David dearly loved his dog Moe and struggled with sadness at Moe’s passing earlier in the year. David had a great sense of humor and laughed often. In fact, he loved to laugh as much as he loved to eat. He enjoyed comedians, and comedy club performances, reading, movies, and music. David was a dedicated video gaming enthusiast who once in his teen years won a video game tournament and came home with the coveted prize of the latest Madden PlayStation game. He was a Joe Rogan podcast junkie and was fascinated by topics related to the existence of aliens. He loved a good conspiracy theory too and always had one handy for commentary and friendly discourse. David was thought of by his friends and family as a gentle giant. He was a kind person with empathy for others especially for those who had struggles in life, perhaps in part, because David had some struggles of his own.
David will be dearly missed by his loving parents David and MaryPat Egan, brother Stephan (Julie), sister’s Jewell Bush (Daniel), Elizabeth Egan, nieces Lexi and Anika Egan, nephew Aidan Bush and a multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by both sets of maternal grandparents and his dog Moe.
No visitation or funeral is planned at this time; however, a celebration of David’s life will be held at a future date yet to be determined. Friends of David’s, family and friends of the David’s family wanting to attend his celebration of life should watch for an announcement on David’s Facebook page or David’s Caring Bridge website.
David’s family will be eternally grateful the medical care given David by all the doctors and bedside loving care by the nurses at St. Mary’s hospital. The family appreciates and is truly thankful for everyone who lifted David up in prayer and well wishes. Your kind expressions of loving concern for him and our family has sustained us through this very sad and difficult time. From the bottom of our broken hearts, we thank you for your love.
