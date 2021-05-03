David Patrick Bauer, 68, of Red Wing, died on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus. He was born in Red Wing on March 30, 1953 to Robert and Idah (Huettl) Bauer. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1971. Following high school, he attended Winona Technical College and Brown Institute. On September 17, 1983, he married the love of his life, Cindy Goggin at the Church of St. Joseph. He worked at various Red Wing businesses, owned and operated Pepin-Bauer Lumber for 20 years, retired from the Red Wing Shoe Company in 2018, and currently worked at Chandler Roofing and Construction. He was a member of the Church of St. Joseph and the Frontenac Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards, especially euchre, and spending time with his family. He was the best husband, dad, papa, and friend to all.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Jordan (Mike) Harris of Hastings, Josh (Kaitlin) Bauer of Del Rio, Texas, Andrew (Megan) Bauer of Woodbury, and Elizabeth Bauer of Minneapolis; five grandchildren, Patrick, Natalie, Audrey, Nora, and Thomas; siblings, Bob (Jyll) Bauer of Red Wing, John (Dawn) Bauer of Red Wing, and Jean (Barry) Dosdall of Red Wing; mother-in-law, Barbara Goggin; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Joseph Goggin.
A public visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in the Holy Family Hall at the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing. Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorials are preferred to the Frontenac Sportsman’s Club, First Choice Clinic, or the Red Wing Area Food Shelf. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
