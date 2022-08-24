David Olson

David R. Olson, age 75, of Hager City, Wis. died at his home on August 23, 2022. David was born a twin to Howard C. and Lorraine J. Olson on March 23, 1947. He grew up in Maiden Rock, Wis. along with his six siblings and graduated from Ellsworth High School.
Following graduation, he and his twin brother, Dale, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and became Air Traffic Controllers. During the Vietnam War they served in the Philippines and Thailand. He was honorably discharged as SSGT in June of 1971.
David went on to be employed many years as an Air Traffic Controller in Austin, Texas before returning to live in Wis. He retired from the US Postal Service.
David is survived by his long-time partner, Linda “Waldo” Longsdorf; mother, Lorraine of Red Wing, Minn.; sister, Sandra (Mick) Langer of Hager City, Wis.; and sisters-in-law, Mary (Jack) Olson of Nekoosa, Wis. and Lee (Ole) Olson of River Falls, Wis.; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
David was preceded in death by his father, Howard; brothers, Art, Jack, Dale, and Steve Olson; sister, Karen (Olson) Sargent; brother-in-law, Jerald Sargent; and nephew, Brain Sargent.
Burial will be held at Maiden Rock Cemetery at a later date.
