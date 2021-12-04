Oct. 7, 1952
-
Nov. 25, 2021
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - David Lewis, 69, River Falls, Wis., died Thursday, Nov. 25, in Froedtert Hospital.
A private family service will be noon Saturday, Dec. 11, at Harvestime Outreach Church in Hudson, Wis. The service will be livestreamed on Bakken-Young Funeral Home’s website. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. A public celebration of life will be in 2022.
Arrangements by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
