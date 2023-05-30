David Kvalsten

David Robert Kvalsten, 82, of Hager City, Wisconsin died peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in his home on the Mississippi River.
It is impossible to summarize this big, wonderful life. Beloved father, brother, uncle and friend. Papa, Padre, Banker Dave, Unkie Dave, Captain: Your adventurous, kind and generous nature has touched so many lives and you will be deeply missed. Listen for the resounding “Uff da!” from the heavens as a glorious amount of troublemaking is certain.
For information on David’s life, family and friends visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Memorial is scheduled for Saturday June 17th, 2023 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing, Minnesota. Visitation at 10:00am and service at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans
