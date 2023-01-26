Oct. 15, 1946 - Jan. 25, 2023
RED WING, Minn. - David Kruger, 76, Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 25, in his home at Potter Ridge.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. The Rev. Justin Boeding will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home - Bodelson Mahn Chapel.
