David B. Hillman

David Bennett Hillman, 86, of Sanford, North Carolina, passed away on the peaceful morning of Tuesday, May 17, 2022, surrounded by his family, at his daughter’s home in Farmington, where he had been staying since he and his wife moved to Minnesota this winter. He was born December 29, 1935, in Fulton, NY, the son of Ernest and Irene (Bennett) Hillman. After graduating from high school, he went on to attend Bucknell University, where he received a master’s degree in engineering and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He honorably served his county in the US Navy and after his discharge, he began working for Bausch and Lomb. It was during this career that he was sent to Red Wing, MN to work for a couple of years. While in Red Wing, he met the love of his life, Gloria (Henry) Nybo. The two were married on August 22, 1971 and they returned to the East Coast, where he began his employment with Xerox until his retirement in 1996. He and Gloria lived in Rochester, NY prior to moving to Sanford, NC where they lived for over 25 years. David greatly enjoyed golfing, and had been a member of country clubs in both Rochester and Sanford and was very involved in his golf community in which he lived, having been head of the Roads & Grounds of the Carolina Trace and a part of the Architectural Committee. He loved watching sports and he enjoyed playing bridge and bowling. As a golf enthusiast, David had a small club making shop in their home, where he made custom fit golf clubs for people. He also spent Thursday afternoons working at improving the golf skills of Special Olympic players. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria Hillman of Red Wing; Kari Nybo Bennis (Scott Bennis), whom he called daughter for over 50 years; his grandson, Jack Bennis; brother, Lynn (Carolyn) Hillman of Chesterfield, VA and 6 nieces and nephews, Michael (Pam) Hillman, Todd (Dara) Hillman, Fran (Dwight) Young, Michael Henry, Brian Zulaff and Amy (Jim) VanGuilder. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, EvaJill (Robert) Zulaff. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date at the Oakwood Cemetery, Red Wing. Memorials to Melanoma Research. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
David B. Hillman
