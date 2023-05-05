Darwin White

Darwin “Satch” Lee White, “Ta tanka Dú ta”, 55, a member of the Prairie Island Indian Community, died Wednesday, April 3, 2023 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was born February 12, 1968 in Hastings to James and Shirley (Waseskuk) White. He moved with his family to Kansas City where he attended East High. After school he returned to Minnesota where he went on to work for the Prairie Island Community.
Satch was always the life of the party. His time growing up in Kansas City made him a lifelong fan of the Chiefs and the Jayhawks. He also loved watching NASCAR. He enjoyed being outdoors and took pride in keeping his yard in tip top shape. He was a golfer and in his younger years he also played softball and basketball. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending powwows. He was most at home with is dogs, Cooper and Chief nearby.
He will be missed by many, including his 3 children; Dominique (Rodrigo) White, Lincoln White, and Layla White, all of Prairie Island; brothers, Don (Patty) Whitebear of Red Wing, and Art (Diane) White of Lakeville; nephews, Scott, Cody and Sam; nieces, Dana, Tina, Lauren, Allison, Gabby, Amara, and Janie; and his godson, Shawn Taylor.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kevin Whitebear, Jamie Whitebear; and his grand-dogs, Kobe and Frida.
A funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Prairie Island Community Center. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023 and continue until the time of the service. Prayer services will be held at 1 and 7 p.m. on Monday. Burial will be at the Prairie Island Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfunrealhome.com
