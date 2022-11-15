Darrel Salo

Darrel Vernon Salo, lovingly known as “Dogger” or “Big Dog” passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on November 8th, 2022. Coincidently, it was election day and his final way to skip the voting process. Dogger was born and raised in Ely, MN. He attended Ely High School and went on to graduate with a BA from St. Cloud State. After a stint in accounting, Dogger worked at Treasure Island Casino for 30 years as a blackjack dealer. Even when not working, Dogger enjoyed playing cards with friends and coworkers, where he got the name “Big Dog”.
Dogger met Dollie while shooting on a pool league and the rest was history. Since they both were taking a leap, they got married on Leap Day 2009 and spent the next 15 years happily married, well most of the time. Dogger had three great loves in his life-Dollie, sports, and food. If it was a Sunday, we always knew which came first. They enjoyed going on the river with their close friends, Colleen and Dave, and Mary and Dave. He will always be alive when we are on the water. Dogger was an avid sports fan and spent hours cursing at the tv. Dogger and Dollie also loved to travel and recently went on a bucket list trip to Key West to see fantasy fest and stayed with their bestie, Michelle. Dogger was the life of the party, lighting up the room when he entered. His bigger than life personality will be remembered and missed.
Dogger leaves behind his loving wife, Dollie, as well as stepchildren Ryan (Amanda) McGregor, Maddy (Nathan) Mclain. Grandchildren Kinlee, Kolten, Lilly. Brother Terry and stepbrothers and sisters.
Dogger left a huge hole in many lives with his passing and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He would want his friends to live life to the fullest so drink the beer, eat the steak, take that vacation, and bet on the Vikings because if they are ever going to do it, this is the year. There will be celebration of life when the weather is warm, details to follow.
