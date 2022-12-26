Darlyne Emily Lyons

Darlyne Lyons, age 84, of Eagan, MN, passed away 12/15/2022. Preceded in death by parents Violet Purcell and Emmett Dohney, sister Sharon Vickman, brother Emmett Dohney. Survived by husband James, and five children: James (Lisa); Jeanne Feist (Daniel); John (Dawn); Jeffrey; and Janice Parmenter (Dennis); aunt Nancy Stancuk (Peter); sisters Colleen Rose; Joan Gallus (Al); 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held January 6th at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City with Father Pete officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lake City. OnLine Condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.