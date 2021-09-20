Darlene Zimmerman

Darlene Mae Zimmerman, 79, of Red Wing, died Sunday, September 19, 2021, surrounded by her family at Valentines Assisted Living. She was born October 26, 1941 in Roseau, MN to Wayne and Ruth Kenworthy and grew up in Grand Forks, ND where she graduated from high school in 1959. After high school, she attended Aakers Business College in Grand Forks and then worked at the Grand Forks Mill and Elevator. She also worked as a secretary for the Mayor of Grand Forks. On March 18, 1961, she married Don Zimmerman of Maynard, MN. After a brief time in Mankato, they made their home in Red Wing, MN for the last 50 years. She worked in the billing office at UPS for several years. Darlene was an active member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church where she took great pride providing funeral lunches for many years and also a part of WELCA. She and Don enjoyed camping and traveling in their motor home and family get-togethers were something Darlene always looked forward to. She was loved by her family and will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Don of 60 years; children, Bonnie (Dave) Baltos and Jeff Zimmerman, granddaughter, Heather (Trent) Wentlandt and three great-grandsons: Easton, Bennett and Bryce. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Dana Jackson officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements handle by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Memorials are preferred to Valentines, Brighton Hospice or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
