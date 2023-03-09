Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...From Alexandria and Long Prairie, southeast to Mankato and Red Wing in Minnesota. This includes the Twin Cities metro area. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&