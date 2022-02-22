Daniel “Fungi” Feindt

Daniel “Fungi” L. Feindt, 78, of Red Wing, died Saturday, February 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 10, 1944, in Red Wing to Arthur and Fern (Cordes) Feindt. He graduated in 1962 from Red Wing Central High School and then for a few years worked for Rauenhorst Construction. He worked for various businesses, including managing the Edgewater Bar. For over 50 years, he was a professional blues singer with the Back Channel Blues Band, and retired as a professional painter. He married Patti Gravert on November 24, 1973 and they later divorced. He was an avid sports fan and bowled in various bowling leagues. He valued the love of his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Karissa (Joe) Short of Red Wing; one grandson, Carson Curtis of Red Wing; two sisters, Phyllis Mathew and Fay Peterson; special friend, Liz Burhans of Battle Lake, MN; two nieces along with other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and best friend, Kevin Pirius.
A visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Please dress casual and come as you are. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.
