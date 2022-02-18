Daniel Bowe

Daniel Edward Bowe, 78, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 25, 1944, in Red Wing to Daniel R. and Alice (Ellingson) Bowe. He graduated in 1962, from Central High School in Red Wing. He then served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War from 1962-1966. Following his discharge, he lived in New Jersey where he worked for IBM. He was later transferred to Minnesota, returning to Red Wing, where he worked for IBM until his retirement. Following retirement, he farmed in the Welch area for several years. He married to Christina Hoglund and they had two children, Kathy and Kimberly. They later divorced.
Daniel is survived by his two daughters, Kathy Bradley and Kimberly Bowe; one grandson, Beckett Bradley; his seven siblings, Rae (Ed) Santelman, Karen (Lars) Nelson, Nancy (Richard) Helgeson, Alene Bowe, Joy (Ron Olk) Bowe, Thomas Bowe and Jay (Cheryl) Bowe along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Gerald.
Graveside service will be at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
