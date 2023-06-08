Daniel Alan Richardson passed away peacefully on Monday, June 5, 2023, his 69th birthday.
Born in Red Wing, MN to Charles and Gertrude (Fjeldstad) Richardson, Dan graduated from Red Wing High School in 1972, attended Carleton College, and lived much of his life in Red Wing.
Witty and clever, Dan was personable and charming. He was a skilled and loving caregiver to his parents, a loyal and true friend, and a beloved uncle with a knack of giving the perfect gift. Dan loved literature, art and music. He was a life-long student of history and politics and did not hesitate to share his views.
Dan is preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude, and his father, Charles. He is survived by his brother Charles Richardson (Susan) and his sisters Mary Richardson (Brandt) and Martha Suedbeck (Jeff), as well as nieces and nephews Brandt, Katharine, Anne, Allie and Nick.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 17, 2023, at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing, MN. The service will be preceded by a public visitation at 10:00 a.m. and followed by a luncheon at United Lutheran. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.
