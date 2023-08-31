Daniel Lee “Dan” Hedeen, age 71 of Vasa, died on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System - Menomonie, WI.
Dan was born on March 9, 1952 in Red Wing, MN, the son of Steve and Joyce (Banitt) Hedeen. He graduated from Cannon Falls High School in 1970.
He married Shirley King on January 8, 1972 in Miesville, and they made their home in Vasa. He is a lifelong, active member of Vasa Lutheran Church and had served as council president. He was also active with the Vasa Museum for many years.
Together with his wife, Shirley, they owned and operated Hedeen Insurance in Goodhue for 42 years, retiring in 2019. Dan had also loved driving bus for Goodhue Schools. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time at their cabin on the lake up north, as well as fishing trips to Canada.
He will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family, his on going support of their grandchildren’s activities, his welcoming smile, and his sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley; children, Jenny Hedeen of Rosemount, Robert (Ria) Hedeen of Wanamingo, and Erin (Nick) Gravemann of Goodhue; 7 grandchildren, Sarah Jo, Isaac, Eli, and Kiley Hedeen, Haley, Maxwell and Zachary Gravemann; brother, James “Jim” (Sue) Hedeen of Vasa; sisters-in-law, Julie Hedeen and Helen Hedeen, both of Vasa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Joyce Hedeen; and brothers, John, Thomas, and David Hedeen.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sep. 1 at 12:00pm, with visitation from 9:30am-12pm at Vasa Lutheran Church. This service will be livestreamed and available to watch at www.LundbergFuneral.com under Dan’s obituary. Urn bearers will be the Hedeen family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Dan’s name to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.
