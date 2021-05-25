Dale E. Morud

Dale Eugene Morud, 69, of Red Wing, MN passed away May 20, 2021.
Dale was born on May 31, 1951 in Fargo, North Dakota to Gordon and Elaine (Sagmiller). He graduated from Fargo South High School with the class of 1969. After graduation he attended Brown Institute in Minneapolis, MN. He started his professional career on radio in Grand Rapids before taking sales positions which eventually led him to Red Wing.
Dale was an active member of St. Joseph catholic church in Red Wing and enjoyed doing the readings during mass. He also enjoyed walking to The Ath and watching the Aces.
Dale is survived by his two children, Mark (Mandy) Morud of Ellsworth and Merry Morud of Duluth; 2 grandchildren, Braden and Rylan; brothers Jeff (Sharon) Morud of Mesa, AZ, Cora Lynn Hamm of Fargo, ND, Greg (Yvonne) Morud of Cedar Rapids, IA, Melinda Grosz of Fargo, ND and Phillip (Kerry) Morud of Thief River Falls, MN; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by three siblings who died in infancy and his parents.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, June 11th with visitation one hour prior at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson Mahn Chapel, Red Wing. Father James Notebaart presiding. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
