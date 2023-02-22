Cynthia Zignego Stiverson

Cynthia Ann Zignego Stiverson of Annapolis, MD, died on Feb. 20, 2023. She was born in Red Wing, MN, on May 3, 1944, the daughter of Willis Zignego and Dolores Kuharski. She graduated from Red Wing High School in 1962 and the College of St. Catherine in 1966. She attended graduate school in history at the College of William and Mary and received a M.S. in Library Science from the University of Michigan. She worked as a reference librarian at the New York State Legislative Reference Library, was the head of the Colonial Williamsburg Research Library, and finished her career as Acquisitions Manager for the Legislative Services Library in Annapolis, MD. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.
She is survived by her husband Gregory, to whom she was married for 49 years, two daughters, Felicity (Michael) Mrnak and Emelia Stiverson, one son Miles, and a granddaughter, Indigo Dolores Mrnak. She is also survived by her brother John Zignego and sister Julie Zignego.
Funeral services will be at St. Joseph’s Church in Red Wing at 11 a.m. on March 11 with burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Local arrangements are by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Red Wing.
