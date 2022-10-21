Curtiss V. Johnson, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died October 15, 2022, at age 88. A resident of Bloomington, he taught mathematics at Edina High School for 37 years before retiring to found the C & F Orchard on his family’s farm in Vasa Township. He loved his lifelong Vasa-area friends, his Minneapolis Choralaires and Normandale choir families, his Crossways International community, his colleagues, and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Patricia, and is survived by daughter Stephanie (David Norland); son Christopher (Kate); grandchildren Asher, Grace, and Zoe; and many other dear relatives and friends. Blessed be the memory of Curtiss. Memorials preferred to Normandale Lutheran Church. Service 11 AM, Friday, Oct. 28, at Normandale Lutheran Church, 6100 Normandale Rd, Edina, MN. Visitation one hour before the service at the church and 4-7 PM Thursday, Oct. 27, at Washburn-McReavy, Edina Chapel, W. 50th St. & Hwy. 100.
Curtiss V. Johnson
