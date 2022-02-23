Curtis A. Dahl

Curtis Amund Dahl, 82, of Lake City, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Lyngblomsten Care Center in St. Paul. He was born October 16, 1939, in Barron County, Wisconsin to Edwin and Mabel (Hegna) Dahl and graduated from Chetek High School in May of 1957. In 1961 he received an Associate’s Degree in accounting from Indianhead Tech. On Sept. 18, 1961 he enlisted in the US Air Force serving until Sept. 17, 1965. Four of those years were active duty where he was a military pay clerk, and two were in reserves. He attained the rank of E3 Airman 2nd class at the time of his release from active duty. After the service, he worked in Eau Claire for ABC as a shipping clerk and then for Eau Claire Plumbing as a truck driver. In 1983 he moved to Red Wing and on June 11, 1983, he married Maxine Griffin at Christ Episcopal Church in Red Wing. Curtis worked for IRC, the St. James Hotel as a night cleaner and at PRO ACT, retiring in 2008. He was a past member of United Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway and YMCA and later became a member of United Methodist Church, Lake City and the Lake City American Legion. Curtis had a knack for writing poems and lyrics for songs he would sing and he enjoyed singing in the church choir. His ability to remember dates was remarkable and he always remembered to send off a birthday card to those he loved. Reading was an enjoyment for him and he belonged to a book of the month club and volunteered at the library. He enjoyed watching sports and had played softball and basketball while living in Eau Claire. He also bowled, enjoyed fishing and in the summer of 2009, at the age of 70, he began taking piano lessons. He and Maxine shared the love of country music and were able to travel together to Branson and Nashville. Curtis resided at River Oaks in Lake City for several years before moving to the care center to be closer to his niece. He is survived by one sister, Audrey Parrett of Eau Claire, WI; sister-in-law, Carolyn Dahl of Chetek, WI; many nieces and nephews and Maxine’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maxine; an infant brother, sister, Lois Dietsche, and brothers, Arlyn and Rodney Dahl. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Redeeming Grace Community Church in Lake City (formerly called United Methodist. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors will take place at Burnside Cemetery, Red Wing. Memorials are preferred to the church or Lyngblomsten Foundation. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Curtis A. Dahl
