Craig Sjoblom

Craig Alden Sjoblom, age 60, joined his mother and father in God’s heavenly kingdom on Saturday, December 10, 2022. With his family at his side and beautiful music playing, goodbyes were said as his final breath was taken.
On June 18th, 1983, Craig married Jody Lynn Holt at Spring Garden Lutheran Church. Craig’s pride and joy was his family. He was blessed with 3 children, Christopher (Rondi) Sjoblom, Matthew (Jenna) Sjoblom, and Kaitlyn (Jeremy) Schroeder, all of Cannon Falls. He was also blessed with 6 grandchildren, Abigail, Mason, Lydia, Jackson, Josie, and Brooklyn. He loved soaking up as much grandpa time as he could. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 15 from 4-8pm at Spring Garden Church, 10239 Co 1 Blvd, Cannon Falls. Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, December 16 at Spring Garden Lutheran Church at 11:00am, with visitation one hour prior to service. This service will be livestreamed and available to view under his obituary at www.LundbergFuneral.com.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls.
