Corky Buckingham

Corky was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He died unexpectedly in his home on February 1, 2022 at the age of 76.
He is survived by his 7 children Toni (Rowan) McDonnell, Teri (Jon) Streiff, James (Katrina) Buckingham, Traci (Luke) Payette, Joseph (Megan) Buckingham, Alexandra Buckingham, Matthew Buckingham; and his 4 step-children Natalie (Joe) Gorman, Dustin (Jenna) Gadient, Jacqueline (Ernie) Loerzel, Dane (Lisa) Gadient; grandchildren Molly, Rowan, Cassidy, Courtney, Carter, Madeline, Luke, Charis, Shonnie, Aidan, Kirsten, Natalie, Ryan, Jason, Elizabeth, Max, Gavin, Keegan, Cayden, Magdalynn, Liam and Wade; and 4 siblings Tomi Pirrotta, Glenda Dollander, John Buckingham, and Ann Ryan.
Full obituary can be seen on michaelsonfuneral.com.
