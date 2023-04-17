Cleo Christianson

Cleo Gertrude Christianson, 80, of Red Wing, died Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Deer Crest Senior Living. She was born January 30, 1943, in Diamond Bluff, Wisconsin, to Joseph and Mildred (Frazier) Linder. She graduated from the Villa Maria in 1961. On January 18, 1964, she was united in marriage to Burton Christianson at the Church of St. Joseph. She worked as a cook at the Vo-Tech and also drove van for the Red Wing School District. Cleo was an active member of the Church of St. Joseph. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s events and activities. She also enjoyed music, baking and going on walks.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Burton of Red Wing; 4 children, Denise (Anthony) Smith, Tammy (Duane) Mundle, Burton (Mary) Christianson and Steven (Jessica) Christianson all of Red Wing; 8 grandchildren, Aaron, Bryce, Cassandra, Mindy, Mandy, Tucker, Jordan and Landon; 7 great-grandchildren, Everlee, Fynnley, Brock, Magnolia, Angel, Kaelie, Marek; 6 siblings, Bernie (Virginia) Linder, Patricia Olson, Doris (Francis) Halverson, Bryan (Peggy) Linder, Josephine (Dennis) Gille and Lois Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mildred Linder; 8 siblings, Edward Linder, Leroy Linder, Ronald Linder, Rosella Messetler, Eugene Linder, David Linder, Herman Linder and Thomas Linder.

Mass of the Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Church of St. Joseph with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you