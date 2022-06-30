Clarence Lee

Clarence “Butch” Lee, 76, of Red Wing, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis. He was born March 30, 1946 in Red Wing, and was raised by Gilbert and Charlotte Lee. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School and faithfully served his country in the US Army from 1963-1966. He was employed with RW Flour Mill, Luhman Construction, Miesville Milling and Vendrite. On Sept. 11, 1992, he was united in marriage to Elaine (Eggert) Friesen. Butch enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling.  He is survived by his wife, Elaine and her children, Diane Neubauer (Kelly Daley), Ron (Kara) Friesen and Bobbi (Jeff) Kieffer; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and one on the way; 2 brothers, Gilly and Luverne Lee and nieces and nephews.  He was preceded in death by his parents; nephews, Steve and Scott Lee; great-grandson, Jack; son-in-law, Gary Neubauer and brother, Rober.  Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with Rev. Tim McDermott officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at a later date at Cross of Christ Church Cemetery.

