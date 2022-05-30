Christy Rikli

Christy Jo Rikli, 51, of Red Wing, Minnesota died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Mayo Clinic-Methodist Campus in Rochester surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 1, 1971, in Auburn, Nebraska to Daryl and Peggy Long. She attended school in Peru, Nebraska and graduated from Auburn High School in Auburn, Nebraska in 1989. She attended Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska graduating in 1993. On May 15, 1993, she was united in marriage to Tom Rikli at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn. They lived in Kearney, Nebraska for several years where she worked for the Kearney Hub newspaper. In 1997, they moved to Red Wing and shortly thereafter welcomed the birth of their beloved children, Alexa Noelle and Joshua Thomas, who remained her pride and joy throughout her life.
For the past 25 years she worked as the Office Manager at Express Employment Professionals. She was involved with Society for Human Resource Management, the American Staffing Association, the Women’s Leadership Event in Red Wing as well as other civic and community groups. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Red Wing, Minnesota. For 17 years Christy belonged to the same book club meeting once a month with five of her closest friends. Through her many travels with family, she visited over 15 countries including Mexico, Greece, Italy, and Croatia with her most memorable destination being Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland. She enjoyed her beloved cats, Mojo and Olive, reading, flowers, bird watching and spending time outdoors. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and friends.
Christy is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Tom; two children, Lexi Rikli and Josh Rikli both of Red Wing, Minnesota; her parents, Daryl and Peggy of Peru, Nebraska; two brothers, Keith (Jenni) Long of Papillion, Nebraska and Eric (Beth) Long of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; mother-in-law and father-in-law John George and Barb George of Bolivar, Missouri; brothers-in-law, Andy Rikli of Papillion and Mike Rikli of Nashville, Tennessee; and best friend, Heather (Corey) Ahern of Red Wing. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Truman and Vivian Pribbenow.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Red Wing with Rev. Linda McCollough officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and at the church for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to the Goodhue County Humane Society.
