Christian Rask Fauchald died January 7, 2023, in a tragic plane crash in Suffolk, VA where he had flown from his hometown of Edenton, NC.
He is survived by the love of his life, Karla Eure; stepmom, Ellis Fauchald; sisters, Trina Petterson (Todd), Jill Fauchald (John), and Jennifer Moeller; brothers, Jay Fauchald (Donna) and Nick Fauchald (Rotem); and many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He will always be remembered for his loving kindness, his wit, his generous spirit, and his natural intellect.
There will be a memorial gathering in early summer by the Mississippi River in Red Wing where he made so many happy memories with family and friends.
