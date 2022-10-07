A memorial service for Chester Slininger will be held Friday October 21st at 8:00 PM at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel in Zumbrota. The Reverend Dustin Haider will officiate. The visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial, at a later date, will take place at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Faribault. Mr. Slininger, 84, of rural Kenyon, died Wednesday October 5, 2022 at Rochester Methodist Hospital in Rochester.
Chester Elwyn Slininger was born March 2, 1938 in Ada, Minnesota, the son of Elwyn and Ruby (Schultz) Slininger. Raised in Randolph, he was a graduate of the public schools there and was a member of the school’s basketball team. On August 25, 1962 he married Bonita Kay Ahrens at the Methodist Church in Faribault. Chester drove semi-truck with Knott’s Trucking for many years. He also farmed for over fifty years. He was a member of Dale Lutheran Church near Wanamingo. He enjoyed picnics and spending time with his family, working in his shop, attending tractor pulls, and going to West Concord on Sunday mornings for breakfast. He will also be remembered for taking pride in the care of his lawn.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years Bonita Slininger; a son Scott (Connie) Slininger of Mondovi, Wisconsin; a daughter Susan Slininger of Zumbrota; two step-grandchildren Jack (Melanie) Nieto, and Brian Brulport; and three great-grandchildren Zachary, Courtney, and Victor. Also surviving is his sister Cheryl (Duane) Hermanson of Cannon Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson Josh Slininger.
If so desired, memorials may be directed to the family.
