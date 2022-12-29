Cheryl Terrazas

Cheryl Ann Terrazas, age 61, of Hudson, WI passed away peacefully on December 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Cheryl was born, the daughter of a ranching family, on November 20, 1961 in Dublin, TX to Gerald and Lou Ann (Walker) Huckabee. She graduated from Dublin High School in 1980 and attended college in Weatherford, TX while also working at the local Whataburger. It was there where Cheryl met the love of her life, Mike Terrazas. The couple was united in marriage on February 7, 1982 in Aledo, TX. They were blessed with three sons, Michael, Christopher, and Jonathan. Cheryl was a devoted wife and mom. In 1994, with nothing but her faith in her husband’s educational and career aspirations, Cheryl supported the family’s cross-country move from Burleson, TX to Urbana, IL; then again when the family moved from Urbaba, IL to Prescott, WI. Through these moves, one thing stayed consistent…baseball. Cheryl beamed with pride as she watched her son’s baseball games from t-ball to Little League, High School, and even college. However, Cheryl’s greatest moment of joy was when she became a grandma, first to Bailee and then to Julian and Emma. She relished any opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren. In her eyes, they were perfect and could do no wrong.
Cheryl was a loving daughter, wife, mom, and grandma. She was the long-time bakery manager at EconoFoods in Red Wing, MN, where she met her life-long friend, Joyce. Cheryl was a talented gardener and a great cook. She will be sorely missed by everyone she touched. Cheryl will be remembered for being beautiful, inside and out, and for always showing class and kindness.
Cheryl will remain in the hearts of her beloved husband of 40 years, Michael; their sons, Michael Lee, Christopher (Kallie), Jonathan (Shannon); grandchildren, Julian, Emma, and Bailee; her mother, Lou Ann Huckabee; brother, Jerry (Pamela) Huckabee; mother-in-law, Marilynn “Nannie” Gunaca; siblings-in-law, Gina Ann, Roc, and Vince; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and her dogs, Tigger and Henry. She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald; and father-in-law, John “Papa” Gunaca.
A memorial service for Cheryl is being planned for the spring of 2023. In lieu of cards and gifts, the family would like you to consider making a contribution to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF.org) to help advance development of breast cancer therapeutics.
