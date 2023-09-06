Roe, Charlotte Ann passed away Aug. 21, 2023 at the age of 88. She was born May 19, 1935 to Ludwig and Alpha Roe in Montevideo, Minnesota. Growing up in Montevideo she thrived as a musician, orator, Fiesta Queen, yearbook editor, valedictorian, and member of the homecoming court. According to her high school yearbook, “beauty and brains have combined to make this lass perfection.” Charlotte attended St. Olaf College, sang in the St. Olaf Choir and graduated magna cum laude in 1957. After graduating, she flourished as an elementary music teacher in Neenah, Wisconsin and Hopkins, Minnesota. She married Delos Steenson in 1959 and dedicated her life to raising four children. She graduated from the Minnesota School of Business in 1984 and worked at Kraus Anderson as a legal secretary, retiring in 2000. In 2001, she married Jerome Narveson and spent many happy years living in Lake City. Charlotte was constantly curious and intellectually inspired. Throughout her life, she expressed her faith and devotion to God, through bible study, teaching and directing youth choirs. Charlotte is survived by her four children and their spouses, many grandchildren and even great grandchildren. She was truly fortunate in the devotion she inspired in all her friends and family. A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 29 at Incarnation Lutheran Church, 4880 Hodgson Rd in Shoreview, MN with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.
Charlotte Roe
