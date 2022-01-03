Charles Fischer

Charles Frank Fischer, 66, of Red Wing, died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. He was born September 16, 1955 in Winona to Anthony and Lois (Drexel) Fischer. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1974. He went on to work with his father at F&D Supply. Later he worked as a custodian for the Goodhue School District. On May 17, 1980 he married Lynn Coulson and the couple raised two sons.
Chuck was a collector. Whether it was canes, beer steins, guns, gumball machines, keys or coins, he loved to find unique treasures. He was a member of the Phantoms car club and he enjoyed working on his 55 Chevy Bel Air, lovingly referred to as Fred. He was a skilled handyman and he always had a project or two he was working on.
A loving husband and father, Chuck’s easy sense of humor will be missed by many, including his wife, Lynn; sons, Chris of Red Wing and Corey (Diana) of Duluth; brothers, Mike and Tom; sister, Peggy Goodier; and his mother, Lois.
He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.