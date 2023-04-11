Charles F. Morth, age 85 of Stockholm, WI died Tuesday April 4, 2023 at Eagle’s Rest Assisted Living in Pepin, WI surrounded by family.
Charles was born in Plum City, WI on July 11, 1937 to Anton and Esther (Friberg) Morth. He graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1955. He enlisted in the US Navy and proudly served his country aboard the USS Burdo from 1956 to 1958 in the Atlantic and Mediterranean theaters. He loved to share stories of his days in the Navy. Following the death of his father he returned to the family farm to help his mother with the operation of a dairy and crop farm. After the sale of the dairy cattle he began working at S.B. Foot Tanning Company in Red Wing, MN, retiring after 47 years. He also worked at crop farming for many of his years at the Tannery.
He married the love of his life, Kathleen Setterlund on January 6, 1962. They had 3 children. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He also was a great fan of the Green Bay Packers and whichever team was playing the Vikings that week.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his Daughter-in-law Kim (Erickson) Morth.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kathleen, sons Daniel (Dianna) of Ellsworth, Timothy of Hager City and Anthony of Stockholm. Grandchildren Zachary (Alicia), Samantha (Corey) Solberg, Luke (Tessa), Cody, Jenna (Tylor Fox) and Jackson. Great-grandchildren Brendon Morth-Moldenhauer, Theodore Morth, Skadi Solberg, Harrison Morth, Sawyer Morth, Oliver Morth, Sora Solberg and Charles A. Morth, plus nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family of Charles would like to recognize and thank the following: The staff and management of Our House Senior Living in Menomonie, WI, Moments Hospice in particular JJ and Lana for the loving care he received in his final days, Joe and Kathy Gates and their entire staff at Eagle’s Rest for their compassionate, loving care of Charles and his family.
The family is being assisted by the Cremation Society of Wisconsin. The family is planning a private memorial service and burial at Sabylund Lutheran Cemetery in Lund, WI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.