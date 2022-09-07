Charles Thomas Currie, 25, a member of the Prairie Island Indian Community, died Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Duluth. He was born January 19, 1997 in Red Wing to Rachel Campbell and Charles Currie, Sr.
Charlie was a gentle soul who struggled with his mental health most of his life. Despite this, he had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. He had great ambitions for his life and he loved to travel. Most of all he loved his relatives and being near his family.
He is survived by his mother, Rachel (Troy Jankovich) Campbell; two sisters, Alissa and Jalissa “JaJa” Maurstad; many aunts and uncles, half siblings, and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by father; Charles Leroy Currie, Sr.; great-grandmother, Patricia Campbell; grandmother, DeAnn Bellanger; aunt, Alice Tenbear; nieces, Nazaree English and Aryana Wolff.
Funeral service will be 12p.m. noon, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Prairie Island Community Center. Visitation will begin after 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the community center and continue until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will be at the Prairie Island Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
