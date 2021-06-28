Charles Baltos

Born in Pittsburgh, PA
July 24, 1935 - June 25, 2021.
Married Mary Christ on June 11, 1955 in Pittsburgh.
As a young boy he was influenced in a very positive way by members of the Shriners fraternity in Pittsburgh, PA, and as a result, participated in fraternal organizations throughout his adult life. He was a Past Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge #845 Red Wing, MN; an Osman Shriner; Past Master of Masonic Lodge #8 Red Wing, MN; and Past Grand Master of Minnesota Masons 1991/1992.
Charles is survived by his wife of 66 years Mary; son Ray (Kitty) of Otsego, MN; daughter Linda Eaton (Steve) of Ellsworth, WI, son David (Bonnie) of Red Wing, MN; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his brother David (Michele) of Pittsburgh, PA.
Charles was a veteran of the US Navy - USS Tarawa.
Private funeral arrangement by the Cremation Society of Minnesota.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the kind and caring staff at Brighton Hospice.
