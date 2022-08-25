Charles Anthony Renner of Hutchinson, MN was born on September 3, 1944, in Bobells, ND and passed away on August 24, 2022, at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, WI surrounded by family.
Charlie was an avid outdoorsman, brought joy to people by refinishing antique furniture, and his favorite people called him Grandpa/Gramps. He worked at 3M for 32 years in the ball mill area. He will be missed by many, and we will also miss his many “Chuckisms” like “throw two stones at the same bird.”
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Agnes Renner, his children Mike Winn of Hutchinson, MN; Diana Myllykangas and Danette Nelson of Key West, Florida; Dawn Winn of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; Derrik Winn of Woodland, Washington; Tony Renner and Darin Winn of Red Wing, MN. His brothers Jess (Rita) Renner of Hutchinson, MN and Frank (Nancy) Renner of South Dakota; his sisters Myrna Hayden and Shirley Renner of Tulsa, Oklahoma. His 21 grandchildren Dusty, Dallas, David, Danielle, Dea, Luke, Lindy, Mick, Tia, Dalton, Dezarae, Derrik, Dirk, Daisy, DaNae, Dillon, Aiden, Kaitlyn, Nicole and Nick. His 22½ great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cornelius and Gayle Renner of Kingston, MN, grandson Ben McDonald, and nephew Chad Renner.
Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Dobratz Hantge Funeral Chapel at 899 MN-15, Hutchinson, MN 55350. Visitation will be held at the church one hour before the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.