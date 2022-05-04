June 13, 1951 - April 30, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cathy Taylor, 70, Red Wing, Minn., died Saturday, April 30, in St. Marys Hospital.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m., Friday, May 6, at Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing. Burial will be in Cedar Falls (Wis.) Cemetery.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
