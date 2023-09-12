Cathy (Ahrendt) Averbeck

Cathy Averbeck, 72, of Hugo, MN, formerly of Red Wing/Hager City, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Vermillion, South Dakota to Leo and Alice (Lawrence) Ahrendt. Her family moved to Red Wing in 1963 and she graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1969. That same year she married David Oberg at Svea Lutheran Church and they had a daughter, Nicole. They later divorced. She later married Jeffrey Gilles and they raised a son together, Chadwic Speilman. After they divorced, Cathy lived in the Red Wing/Hager City area until 1997 when she moved to the Twin Cities. She met her husband, Donald while working at Computype and they were married on Sept. 15, 2001 and made their home in Hugo. Together they adopted their daughter, Enya. As a young woman, Cathy worked for her father at Leo’s Burnside Market in Red Wing. She began a career in sales for interior design, which she did for over 20 years during which time, she did in-home day care and she raised her favorite dog-Pomeranian’s. She truly loved being a day care provider and many families stayed with her from birth to school age. Cathy also had a great love of music and dancing. In the past, she and a group of friends were known as the “Fabulous Four” as they would often dance well into the early morning hours of 4 am! Her and Don shared their love of music, too, and had an ever-growing music collection together. Cathy loved gardening and had the best rose bushes at her Hager City home and between her beautiful flower gardens and Don’s meticulous lawncare, their outdoor space at their home in Hugo is quite serene. When Cathy retired from Computype 2020, she was able to travel more, and took 2 long trips to Hawaii to visit her niece as well as visit other family in Nebraska and South Dakota. She is survived by her husband, Donald of Hugo; 3 children, Nicole (Adam) Peters of Ellsworth, Chad Speilman of Colorado and Enya Averbeck of Faribault; sister, Lynn Ahrendt of Eau Claire; 4 grandchildren Addison, Dawson and Nevaeh Peters and Klarck Averbeck; 2 sisters-in-law, Susan Ahrendt of Red Wing, Deb (Joost) Dehoog of St. Paul; brother-in-law, Tom (Kathy) Averbeck of Vadnais Heights and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Garry, Billy, Doug and James. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at Svea Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Cathy (Ahrendt) Averbeck
