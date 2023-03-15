Cathey Kunde, 79, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Three Links Care Center in Northfield. She was born August 24, 1943 in Madera, California to Roy and Evangie (Abell) Jones.
She married Richard Kunde in Modesto California in 1959. Together they had two sons. The couple later divorced.
Cathey devoted her life to being a caretaker, both professionally and personally. She was a registered LPN in additional to caring for others in her personal life. Her faith was a guiding touchstone in her life and she enjoyed camping and watching her sons play hockey.
She is survived by her son Mel (Maureen) Kunde; grandsons, Matthew Kunde and John Aldler; and former husband, Richard Kunde.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Richard Kunde, Jr.; her sisters, Lola Servaes, Vivian Rathbun, Doris Deering; and her brothers, Diole, Dennsel, and Donnie Jones.
A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
