On the evening of August 09, 2022, Carole Mary Adams of Red Wing died at the age of 90. Carole was born to Marie and Harry Lindquist in 1932. She married Dean Charles Adams in 1961. She loved spending time on her hobby farm and was an avid gardener that took pride in all of her flowers and vegetables. Even at the age of 90 she was still known as quite the spitfire.
Carole is preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, brother Daniel “Buck” Lindquist and sister Pam “Lolly” Enevold. She is survived by her two children (Dean Adams and Carole Marie (Adams) Thuringer, her four grandchildren (Johnathan, Kipp, Zoe, and Toby) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Carole’s request, a memorial service will not be held.
