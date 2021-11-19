Carole Gehlhar

Carole Lorraine Gehlhar of Stockholm, WI passed away peacefully on November 15, 2021 at Preferred Senior Living in Ellsworth, WI.
She was born May 28, 1933 in Hankinson, ND to Alfred and Elfrieda (Berndt) Jaeger. She graduated from Wahpeton, ND High School in 1951. On December 26, 1957, she was united in marriage to Donald Gehlhar at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, ND.
She had a lifelong interest in caregiving, graduating from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for St. Johns Hospital in Red Wing, MN, Pierce County Public Health Department, and for various nursing homes. She also played a major role in caring for the family’s dairy herd.
Her husband Donald of 64 years passed away earlier that same day. She is survived by their five children Douglas (Kathleen), Jeffrey (Janet), Glenn (Veronica), Mark (Clemen) and daughter Nancy Gehlhar Pimentel, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.
A private family Christian funeral service will be held in the near future at St John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing, MN and burial will be at the Oakland Cemetery in Stockholm, WI. Memorials are preferred to St John’s Improvement Fund. Funeral and cremation services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth.
