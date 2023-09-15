Dec. 10, 1934 - Sept. 12, 2023
WELCH, Minn. - Carol Weberg, 88, Welch, formerly Hager City, Minn., died Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Tinta Wita Tipa Senior Living.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Ellsworth, Wis. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Plum City (Wis.) Evangelical Free Church. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.
