Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Pockets of very low visibilities under a quarter of a mile. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Polk, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&