Carol M. Perkins, age 85, of Red Wing, MN, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022 at her home.
Carol grew up in Vasa, MN, the daughter of Violet and Raymond Sammelson. She graduated from Red Wing High School. In 1958, she married Larry Perkins and lived the rest of her life in Featherstone Township where she was a housewife and farmed. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the local PEO chapter, Featherstone Homemakers, and was a former 4-H leader. She enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years, Larry; sons Brad (Pam) and Tom (Kim) Perkins of Red Wing; daughter Cheryl (Jim) McNary of Cannon Falls; eight grandchildren: Kayla (Jess) Perkins, Jessica (Lucas) Sahli, Tim Perkins, Rachael (Rosario) Mollo, Megan McNary, Jake (Kelsey) Perkins, Samantha (Kevin) Hunter, and Matt Perkins and 11 (and one on the way) great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Owen (Jan) Sammelson, Ruth Rothchild, Robert Sammelson, and Jo (Mark) Johnson, and sisters-in-law, Rhoda (Marlyn) Rusch and Carol (Vern) Draheim. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Vernon and Vivian Perkins; sister-in-law, Sandy Sammelson and brother-in-law, Irwin Rothchild.
Visitation will be at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing with visitation one hour before the service. A private burial service will be held at Hope Cemetery at later time. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the local food shelf, or donor’s favorite charity.
