Carol M. Hallstrom

On Saturday, December 18, 2021, Carol Marie Hallstrom passed away peacefully at the age of 92, at the Mayo Clinic Health System Care Center in Lake City, MN. She was truly a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, and a friend to everyone including animals. For all of us who knew Carol, knew that her life was always about others…never about herself. In life we all loved you deeply… In death we will forever love you and miss you …for you will always hold a special place in all our hearts that no one else could ever fill. Carol was born at the Red Wing Hospital in Red Wing, MN on December 25, 1928, to Carl (Cub) & Marie Edquist of Bay City, Wisconsin. As a young girl, Carol went to the Oak Ridge School, a one-room country schoolhouse in Bay City, WI. Upon graduation from Ellsworth High School in 1947, she moved to Red Wing and worked at Citizen Security Insurance in Red Wing. Carol married Evan Hallstrom, the love of her life on April 23, 1949 and together for almost 62 years, they worked side by side growing plants and vegetables as the third-generation owners of Hallstrom’s Florist and Greenhouses. Carol and Evan spent their entire lives spreading joy and happiness through their love of flowers, to the countless thousands of local area residents, along with their son, Dave, and his wife Diane. Carol was passionate about her work and her customers. Every floral order was handled with her tender loving care and she applied that same love and concern to all the people in her life. Carol is survived by son, Dave (Diane) Hallstrom; daughter, Sue (Joe) Byers of Coarsegold, CA; sister-in-law, Muriel Edquist of Bay City, WI; brother-in-law, Gerald “Sid” Lindstrom of Red Wing, MN; grandchildren, Rob Byers of Loveland, CO; Trish Byers-Puett of Denair, CA and Deidre (DeDe) Byers of Coarsegold, CA; great-grandchildren, Aurora Byers of Minneapolis, MN; Blake Byers, Jade Mespelt and Brett Whittington, all of Loveland, CO; and great-grandchildren Katie and Kenneth Puett, of Denair, CA; nephew, Gary Thorson of Bay City, WI; nieces, Diane Pappas of Coon Rapids, MN; Jeannie Blando of Lake St. Louis, MO; Mary Catherine Edquist of Bay City, WI; Sheree Frazier of Red Wing, MN; JeriLyn Coplan of Hudson, WI, Lottie Aslakson of Red Wing, MN. Carol is also survived by her “Sewing Club” buddy June Gustafson and life-long friends Carmen Wichlacz and Lois Dodge along with many other dear friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Cub & Marie Edquist; her husband, Evan; her sister, Elaine and her husband Ed Thorson; her brothers, Donald Edquist, and Carl “Bob” Edquist and his wife Donna, her sister-in-law Lynette Lindstrom, and her nephews, Darrell Lindstrom, Keith Janisch, and Kip Edquist. We wish to extend a special heartfelt thanks to the Mayo Clinic Health System Care Center in Lake City, MN for the wonderful, dedicated staff who helped comfort Carol and her family during her stay and final days. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at First Lutheran Church with Rev. Arthur Sharot officiating. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
