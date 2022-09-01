Carol M. Asmus

A memorial service for Carol will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rake, Iowa. Burial will take place at East Lutheran Cemetery in Rake following the service. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 AM prior to the service Saturday, at Zion Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to the Moments Hospice Foundation and the Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 49, Rake, Iowa, 50465.
Carol Marie (Grossbach) Asmus (age 85) died peacefully in Mankato, Minnesota on August 29, 2022, surrounded by family.
She was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on June 25, 1937. In 1948 she, along with her parents and sister, moved to Red Wing, Minnesota and soon after, a brother joined the family, where she graduated from Red Wing High School in 1955. She attended Hamline University for one year then transferred to University of Minnesota (U of M) to earn a double major in Vocal Music and English. While attending the U of M, she met her husband, Harvey. They were married in Red Wing on June 21, 1958. After they both received their degrees, they moved to Rake, Iowa to farm the family homestead and founded Asmus Farm Supply.
Carol was a talented musician. She learned to play the piano when just five years old, then organ and clarinet during her teenage years. After moving to Rake, she was the vocal and glee club director, high school English teacher and Senior class advisor at Rake High School before their first child was born. While raising three children, she shared her talent by teaching piano lessons, singing in a lady’s trio, being the church organist and church choir director for many years.
Carol led a very active lifestyle by being in a bowling league, playing cards, Girl Scout leader, helping with American Legion events and donating baked goods for bake sales and other community events. She also loved to attend musicals, plays and travel with many trips to Europe, Hawaii, and Alaska. Carol loved painting ceramics and making jewelry that family members have treasured for years.
After her husband’s passing, she moved to Mankato, Minnesota. In 2013, she was united in the eyes of God to Warren Hase. They enjoyed many years of traveling, playing cards and spending winters in Mesa, Arizona.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Harvey (2006), parents Carl and Mable (Olson) Grossbach; and parents-in-law Henry and Byrdie (Johnson) Asmus.
Carol is survived by her loving companion Warren; three children: Janice (Steven) Vowels of Sussex, WI, Harlan (Amy) Asmus of Rake, IA and Ann Marie (Larry) Alfonso of Fort Collins, CO; eight grandchildren: Erik (Anushka) Vowels, Sarah (Brendan) Miracle, Erin (Chad) Nelson, Holden (Billie) Asmus, Garrett (Megan) Asmus and Derek, Stephen and Luke Alfonso; six great-grandchildren: Henry, Leo and Lily Nelson, Riley and Hayden Asmus and Cora Asmus; sister Maryellen (Wayne) Gisslen; brother Dr. Donald (Pauline) Grossbach; and nieces and nephews.
To leave a tribute, visit www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.