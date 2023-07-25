Carol A. Taylor

Carol Ann Taylor “Waziyata Tate Win”, 84, of Prairie Island, died Friday July 21, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 26, 1938, in Pipestone, Minnesota to Edgar and Lucy (Hall) Dow. She grew up on the Lower Sioux Community and graduated from Morton High School in 1956. On March 8, 1958, she was united in marriage to Howard “Pete” Taylor, Sr. In 1967, they moved to Prairie Island. She retired from the Red Wing Shoe Company where she had worked for many years. Howard died on October 19, 1997. She enjoyed playing bingo, shopping, especially at Watani stores, holidays and watching shows on TV. She looked forward to attending the Powwow and Sundance events and cherished going to all grandchildren’s activities.
Carol is survived by her five children, Lucy Taylor (Sheila), Kerre Taylor-Grimes (Donnie), Elizabeth Bearheels (Patrick), Howard Taylor, Jr., (Cheryl) and Kelly Taylor (Holly); 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and her mitozan, Lydia Conito. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four children, Sherre, Terre, Robert and Melaine and two grandchildren, Stephanie and Cassie.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Prairie Island Community Center. Visitation will begin after 1 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Center and continue until the time of the service. There will be a 7 p.m. prayer service on Sunday and Monday at the Center. Burial will be at the Church of the Messiah Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
