Carol A. Schurhammer

Carol Ann Schurhammer, 76 of Wabasha, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at Cottagewood Senior Communities, Rochester, MN.
Carol was born July 16, 1946, in Wabasha, MN to Philip and Lucille (Schmidt) Schurhammer. She graduated from St. Felix High School.
She is survived by nephews: Philip, Nicholas, and Peter Schurhammer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother John Schurhammer and his wife Nancy Schurhammer.
Committal services will be Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 1pm at St. Felix Cemetery, Wabasha, MN.
Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at abbottfh@wabasha.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.