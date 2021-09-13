Carol Ann Dille, 75, of Red Wing, died Saturday, September 11, 2021 at St. Crispin Living Community. She was born April 6, 1946 to John and Marie (Rogentine) Renschen in Red Wing. She attended St. Joseph’s School and graduated from the Villa Maria Academy. On October 4, 1969 she married Gary Dille at the Church of St. Joseph. She worked at Interstate Clinic and St. John’s Hospital in billing and insurance for many years. She was also a special education teacher for the Red Wing School District. Her last years of employment were spent working direct care at REM until her retirement following an MS diagnosis. She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph and taught religion classes there for many years. She enjoyed rubber stamping and sewing for her granddaughters, and was an avid reader. She always treasured time spent with her family. She is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Jason Dille; daughter, Cary (Shane) Clemens; granddaughters, Ellie and Miley Clemens and Jaysa Dille; siblings, Sharon (Chuck) Gardas, John (Heidi) Renschen, and Tom (Jean) Renschen; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Dille and her parents. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021 and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Carol A. Dille
