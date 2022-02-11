June 25, 1925 - Feb. 10, 2022
RED WING, Minn. - Carmen Harris, 96, Red Wing, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 10, in Valentine’s Assisted Living Residence.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing. Masks are required. Burial will be in Burnside Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Valentine’s Assisted Living or St. Croix Hospice.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing.
