Carlton Morris Olson, 84, of Red Wing, died on Friday, July 1, 2022, surrounded by his family at the St. Crispin Living Community. He was born on November 17, 1937, in Red Wing to Morris and Helen (VonWald) Olson. He graduated from Cannon Falls High School in 1955. After high school he worked for Munson Construction of Cannon Falls, before working for the St. Paul Union Stockyards in South Saint Paul for 28 years. He married Amber Philinda Conrad on October 22, 1960, in Red Wing. They enjoyed summers at the lake in Chetek, WI. He was a member of New River Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed all sports, especially the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, and Wild teams. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting trips to Wyoming and fishing with his family. He was also active in the Republican Party. He is survived by his five children, Brett (René) Olson of Salt Lake City, UT, Kristen (Daniel) Harstad of Red Wing, James Olson of Red Wing, Derek (Beth) Olson of St. George, UT, and Matthew Olson of Red Wing; grandsons, Ryan (Alyssa) Olson of Minneapolis, Kyle (Stephanie) Olson of Stansbury Park, UT, Caleb (Bethany) Harstad of Red Wing, and Isaac (Kelsey) Harstad of Hager City, WI; and great-granddaughters, Evalyn and Tenley Harstad and Quinn and Landry Olson; and one brother, Charles (Gail) Olson of Cottage Grove. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Philinda. Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the New River Assembly of God Church with Reverend Tom Johnson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements made by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
Carlton M. Olson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
68°
Clear
75° / 60°
10 PM
66°
11 PM
65°
12 AM
63°
1 AM
63°
2 AM
63°
Calendar
© Copyright 2022 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.