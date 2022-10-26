Calvin Harold Gilles, age 88, peacefully passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at his home in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Cal was born February 17, 1934 in Plum City, Wisconsin to Leonard and Elvira (Johnson) Gilles. After graduating from Ellsworth High School, Cal enlisted in the United States Navy where he served active duty and also the reserves. Upon returning home from the Navy, he met Mae Gwilt and the two were married July 9, 1955 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA. They were married 66 years and raised three children together.
Cal and Mae absolutely loved to dance. They could be found on the local dance floors doing the waltz, fox trot and never missed a good polka. They once traveled to Boston and New York so they could go dancing. They also enjoyed roller skating on Sundays with their family, as well as road trips to a variety of destinations across the country. Cal raced stock cars at many local tracks including Hiawatha Speedway, Cedar Lake and Spring Valley, with Mae being in charge of the pit crew.
Cal retired from Red Wing Shoe Company as a leather cutter after 42 years of dedicated service and also farmed for many years.
Cal will remain in the hearts of his children, Debra Schubert and Ann (Ben) Beil; grandchildren, Calvin (Alexis) Beil, Cathy (James) Beil, Allison Beil, Aaron Beil, Michael (Sarah) Swisher, Elizabeth Weaver, Jonathon Gilles, Amanda Gilles and step grandchild, Alisa (Lucas) Beil; 8 great-grandkids; siblings, Margaret
Schmitz and Kenny Gilles; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.
Cal is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Elvria; his wife, Mae; son Joel Gilles; siblings, Barbara Hougo, Richard Gilles and Edward Gilles; sister-in-law, Marie Gilles.
A visitation for Cal will be held from 11:00am to 2pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Ellsworth, WI. A light lunch will be served. Burial will take place at a later date at Diamond Bluff Cemetery. Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth.
