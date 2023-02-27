Calais Corey (Brahnam Campbell) Lone Elk, “Ta Suŋka Sapa Wiŋ,” 37, a member of the Prairie Island Indian Community, died February 24, 2023 at her home. She was born July 8, 1985 to Claudia Brahnam and Calvin Campbell in Hastings, Minnesota. She was raised in Hastings by her mother, Claudia and father, Mike Owen. She attended school and graduated high school in Hastings. She married Travis Lone Elk on November 10, 2008 and together they raised their family of four sons and one daughter. She was employed by the Prairie Island Indian Tribe as the Tribal Committee Coordinator and advisor to the Drum and Dance Group. She spent her life loving horses, the outdoors, gardening, spending time with her family, and was a proud member of the Prairie Island Indian Community. She was also an avid pow wow dancer and a fan of the St. Paul Saints and the New Orleans Saints. She will be forever missed by her parents; husband, Travis; children, Napesni, Inyan, Micah, Wyatt, and John; granddaughter, Kimimila; one little brother, Cash Campbell; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and all of her Hunka family she treasured. She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; father, Mike Owen; sister-in-law, Dana; mother-in-law, Jeanine; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Prairie Island Community Center. Visitation will begin, Monday, February 27, 2023 at 12 p.m. noon and be held until the time of the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Calais Lone Elk
